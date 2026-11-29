A contestant operates robots during an embodied AI competition in Dingxi, Northwest China's Gansu Province, on November 29, 2026. With policy support and tech advances, China's humanoid robotics industry is expanding rapidly. Photo: VCG
A consumer selects gold jewelry at a store in Huai’an, East China’s Jiangsu Province, on September 27, 2026. ...
A supermarket worker collects data for embodied artificial intelligence training in Huishui county, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, on ...
Fruit farmers pick blueberry to supply the market in Fuzhou, East China’s Jiangxi Province on June 27, 2024. ...