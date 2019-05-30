China to host China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair

The first China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair, will be held in the city of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, from June 8-12.
More than 2,000 domestic and overseas guests are invited to attend the expo between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), Zhu Congjiu, vice governor of Zhejiang, told a press conference held in Beijing Wednesday on the expo.
Participants will have extensive discussions on topics including Belt and Road
Initiative related development, optimizing the business environment, international investment and cooperation, Zhu said.
During the expo, more than 20 economic and trade activities, including round-table meetings and forums, will be held, with exhibitions covering an area of 110,000 square meters. Slovakia and Lithuania will be the guests of honor at the expo.
Trade between China and CEECs rose to 82.2 billion US dollars in 2018, surging 55.4 percent from 2011, with China's imports from CEECs climbing 80.7 percent when compared with 2011, data showed.