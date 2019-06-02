Woman dies after losing footing at famous California waterfall

A young woman died after she lost her footing while taking photos at a famous waterfall in northern California, local media reported Saturday."Crews from the Tahoe Truckee Regional Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay to recover the body of a young woman who was taking photos at the falls, lost her footing and went over," the North Tahoe Fire Protection Department said on its official Facebook page.Erin Holland, spokeswoman for the fire protection district, was quoted by the NBC news channel as saying that crew members were sent to the scene Friday afternoon and the accident occurred because the victim was too close to the edge."Recovery crews were able to locate her and recover her body quickly given the powerful conditions of the falls," she said.The fire protection district also reminded tourists to be cautious when taking photos in dangerous areas, saying "don't underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures."The woman, reportedly in her 20s, was not immediately identified.The Eagle Falls is located near the renowned American tourist resort Lake Tahoe, 800 km north of Los Angeles.