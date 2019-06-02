China-Japan AEO takes effect, underpinning robust trade growth

Chinese and Japanese youths hold a banner reading "Friendship between China and Japan from generation to generation" at an opening ceremony for the China-Japan year of youth exchange at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AFP





However, trade between China and BRI markets has been booming. According to customs data, trade between BRI countries and China jumped 7.8 percent in the first quarter of 2019, reaching 2 trillion yuan ($289.64 billion). Trade with Russia grew 9.8 percent, and trade with Saudi Arabia increased 33.8 percent.

"Multilateral trade has proven to be an important strategy to ensure healthy and balanced growth," Li said. "Diverse trade partners create an international environment that has protected China's trade from pressure by the US."