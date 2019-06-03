Traditional food for Dragon Boat Festival Zongzi made colorful

Photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a factory in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Different plant juices are used to color the glutinous rice when making the colorful Zongzi. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

A worker packs colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a factory in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 2, 2019. Different plant juices are used to color the glutinous rice when making the colorful Zongzi. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

A worker makes colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a factory in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 2, 2019. Different plant juices are used to color the glutinous rice when making the colorful Zongzi. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

A worker makes colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a factory in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 2, 2019. Different plant juices are used to color the glutinous rice when making the colorful Zongzi. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Workers make colorful Zongzi, pyramid-shaped dumplings made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a factory in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 2, 2019. Different plant juices are used to color the glutinous rice when making the colorful Zongzi. Zongzi is a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)