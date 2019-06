China beats Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Int'l Women's Basketball Challenge

Wang Siyu (front) of China drives the ball during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Liwei (R) of China drives the ball during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Wang Xuemeng (R) of China passes the ball during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pan Zhenqi (L) of China vies for the ball during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sun Mengran (R) of China vies with Zkeyra Rice of Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Li Yueru (R) of China goes for a basket during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)

Wang Siyu (L) of China goes for a basket during the 2019 International Women's Basketball Challenge between China and Canadian-American Women All-Stars Team in Haian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 2, 2019. China won 92-85. (Photo: Xinhua)