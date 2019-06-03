Man seeks seclusion, builds 'kingdom' in karst cave

Li Xuanyu barbecues food on a self-made stove in his secret base in the karst cave. Photo: Screenshot of video by the Beijing News

Li Xuanyu holds a light which uses the hydroelectric power system he built. Photo: Screenshot of video by the Beijing News

A man in Southwest China who sought seclusion built a secret base in a karst cave near his home village.Li Xuanyu from Honghe county, Yunnan Province found a karst cave when he was hiking and converted it into a secret livable base with its own power supply using his knowledge of high school physics.Li constructed a small dam and waterwheel to control a river in the cave and installed hydroelectric machine. He also built a stove and a barbecue grill made of earth."I'm a farmer and make a living from cultivating crops. I built this hidden kingdom because I want to try a different lifestyle," Li told the Beijing News.Li amazed many netizens who dream of living a hermetic life to relieve the boredom of work and complicated social relations.Some Net users don't think Li's secret base will last long, predicting the government will demolish it because it likely violates laws and regulations."I hope he can invite me to his kingdom," said one Sina Weibo user."All construction work needs approval from the government. He can't just build those things on land that does not belong to him, not to mention the fire and flood risks," a Net user posted.The Beijing News