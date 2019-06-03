Schoolboy's cool action during house fire gets netizens' praise

A firefighter in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region performs emergency aid skills. This is part of activities to raise public awareness of dealing with disasters. Photo: IC





A 13-year-old boy escaped from a house fire on Friday while he was alone at home with his pet dogs, leading Net users to say the kid's actions were "textbook in such an emergency."Living in Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, the boy was in bathroom reading when he smelled smoke coming from the living room, according to a video by The Paper."I smelled the smoke and felt the heat of it, so I just closed the door of the bathroom and used the shower nozzle to cool down the door," the boy told the media after he was rescued. He also threw things from the bathroom window in a call for help.About 10 minutes after local fire brigade received the emergency call, the boy was given a fire mask by a firefighter and led to safety. His pet dogs were also saved.The news quickly spread on Sina Weibo on Sunday, with many Net users praising the boy's calm and cleverness as well as the fast-responding fire brigade.The case also raised public awareness of fire education. "I hope there will be more fire safety education in the future to strengthen our awareness of fire prevention and knowledge of what to do in the event of a fire," said Weibo user Ziyunge.Global Times