A miniature world at ‘3CM’ exhibition in Beijing

An artwork on display at the 3CM International Trend Art exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Huo Huo

The new 3CM International Trend Art exhibition, which kicked off at Beijing's Damei Art Center on Friday, features a number of miniature artworks, some of which can be as small as 3 centimeters in height.The Busiest Art Museum (TBAM) and the art center have joined forces to create a miniature world with artworks from nearly 100 artists from around the world.Besides showcasing art, the organizers have also established an award to fund young artists who work on miniature art.The exhibition is set to run until June 15.