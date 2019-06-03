Domestic bike-sharing industry rebuilds after bubble bursts: analysts

An urban management officer riding through the shambles of discarded shared bikes in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province Photo: VCG

Bike-sharing companies are raising their rates as they face decreasing profit margins, but experts said the industry is at present the best way to solve the last-mile problem for commuters.



Bike-sharing companies are raising their rates as they face decreasing profit margins, but experts said the industry is at present the best way to solve the last-mile problem for commuters.

Industry insiders said that the subsidy tactic in the bike-sharing industry has come to an end. In order to survive, bike-sharing enterprises have moved to raise their rates and the industry is stepping into a new phase of development.





Starting in April, many bike-sharing companies raised their rates, with variations depending on regions. For example, in Beijing, Mobike and BlueGogo now charge 1 yuan (14 cents) for the first 15 minutes, and 0.5 yuan for each extra 15 minutes. The previous rate was 1 yuan per 30 minutes. Hellobike doubled its rate from 0.5 yuan to 1 yuan per 15 minutes.





Shared bikes have strong demand in major Chinese cities and remain the best solution for the last-mile problem in commuting, Liu Xingliang, director of the Data Center of China Internet (DCCI), told the Global Times on Monday. "Raising rates is a direct way to gain profits and survive," he added.





Shares bikes are used about 10 million times per day, said Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng at a press event in February.





According to iiMedia Research, the number of bike-sharing users in China reached 235 million in 2018 and will increase to 259 million in 2019.





There were 77 shared bike companies and 23 million shared bikes as of February 2018, according to official data. The majority of them have gone bust.



