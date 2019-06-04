Russia-China economic cooperation has great potential: Kremlin

National flags of China and Russia are seen in the Red Square, Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Xinhua)

There is much room for growth in the trade and investment cooperation between Russia and China, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.China is a very close partner of Russia and the volume of bilateral trade is constantly rising independently of the international economic environment, Peskov told Russian news channel RT.He recalled that the Russia-China trade topped 100 billion US dollars in 2018, a significant volume for the Russian economy.There is still a lot of room for enlarging the volumes of Chinese investment in Russia, Peskov said, adding that he hopes that given time, the investments would continue to increase.The economic partnership between Russia and China is a significant dimension for the global economy, he added.