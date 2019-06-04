Pakistanis prepare dried noodle for Eid al-Fitr festival

A man prepares dried noodle to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival at a factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man checks dried noodle in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr festival at a factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man checks dried noodle in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr festival at a factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man checks dried noodle in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr festival at a factory in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)