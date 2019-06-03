Pandas first settle down in China's plateau city

Photo taken on June 3, 2019 shows a giant panda at Caojiapu International Airport in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province. Two giant pandas, named Hexing and Shuangxin, who were from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, arrived in Xining on Monday, becoming the first giant pandas to settle down in the plateau city. (Photo: Xinhua)
