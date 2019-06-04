11th Air Sports Culture and Tourism Festival kicks off in China's Henan

Enthusiasts in air sports give an aerobatic show during the opening of the 11th Air Sports Culture and Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2019. The event kicked off Monday in the city of Anyang, attracting air sports fans from home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

An enthusiast in air sports gives an aerobatic show during the opening of the 11th Air Sports Culture and Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2019. The event kicked off Monday in the city of Anyang, attracting air sports fans from home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch an aerobatic show by enthusiasts in air sports during the opening of the 11th Air Sports Culture and Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2019. The event kicked off Monday in the city of Anyang, attracting air sports fans from home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)

An enthusiast flying a small plane races with a motorcycle during the opening of the 11th Air Sports Culture and Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, June 3, 2019. The event kicked off Monday in the city of Anyang, attracting air sports fans from home and abroad. (Photo: Xinhua)