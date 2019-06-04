People prepare for Eid al-Fitr festival in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/4 11:27:15

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2019 shows people shopping at a market in preparation of Eid al-Fitr festival in Aanatnag town, about 55 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

People shop at a market in preparation of Eid al-Fitr festival in Aanatnag town, about 55 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

