IOC President Bach receives Cem-Papandreou Peace Award

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou (L) presents the 2019 Cem-Papandreou International Peace Award to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Athens, Greece, June 3, 2019. Thomas Bach received the 2019 Cem-Papandreou International Peace Award in a ceremony hosted in Athens on Monday, for his initiatives to promote peace through sports. (Photo: Xinhua)

