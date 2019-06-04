Dragon boat race held in C China's Hunan to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/4 13:53:42

Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2019 shows people participating in a dragon boat race held on Xiaoshui River in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province. A total of 144 boats took part in the race to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

People participate in a dragon boat race held on Xiaoshui River in Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, June 2, 2019. A total of 144 boats took part in the race to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

