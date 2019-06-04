Various activities held across China to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

People push a dragon boat to the water at Nijiatian Village in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2019. Various activities are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ji Guoqin makes tiger-head sachets in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2019. Various activities are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend a training for dragon boat race in Yuping Dong Autonomous county of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 3, 2019. Various activities are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Pupils make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of rice with various fillings wrapped in bamboo leaves, with the guidance of teachers at Yuxinnan primary school in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, June 3, 2019. Various activities are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)