RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Others will be attracted to the way you look at the world. Do not hesitate to open up to people when it comes to sharing your ideas. A trip on public transportation may open the door to romance. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 13, 14.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Today will be a great day to just relax and enjoy life. Get together with some friends so you can all vent the day's stress together. Your luck is looking up when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not let someone else's stupid decisions ruin your day. Arguing with thick-headed individuals will only waste your time and energy. You will be better off just doing your own thing. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Some recent setbacks may make you feel that your goals are out of reach. Do not let negative thinking get you down. While there is no guarantee that you will succeed, do not give up without a fight. Money issues should be dealt with as quickly as possible. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will end up regretting it if you do not keep a lid on your temper. Remain calm and walk away rather than get involved in an argument with others. Furthering your education will open doors for you. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Inspiration will be found in the most unlikely of places. This will be a good time to share your most spectacular and original ideas with those closest to you. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Finding the right balance between work and home can be difficult. Let either one go ignored at your own peril. Someone more experienced than yourself can give you some advice on how to manage your time. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Go out of your way to meet with friends today. Someone you care deeply about needs some of your time and attention. Drawing up a financial budget will help you save a pretty penny. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will have the opportunity to show off your leadership abilities today. Your hard work and contributions at the office will earn you the respect of others as well as set you up for a promotion. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The ever-changing nature of the day will mean that you have to make some changes to your plans if you want to succeed. Don't be afraid to throw your schedule right out the window and play things by ear. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A stressful situation at work may be making you a little more emotional than usual today. Outbursts may be inevitable, just make sure to have them in as private a place as possible. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Dedication will see you through. Be committed to your choices and you will be able to move ahead and get what you want in the end. An opportunity that is coming your way will require a lot of paperwork. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will be able to help someone in need by sharing your experience and knowledge with them. A romantic relationship is about to heat up. ✭✭✭✭