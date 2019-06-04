Crossword

2019/6/4

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 19th-century light source

  8 ___ de plume

 11 Personal ad abbr.

 14 Queens neighborhood that's also an Oregon city

 15 Be outstanding?

 16 None of ___ above

 17 Concept artist for Abercrombie & Fitch?

 19 Help

 20 Lily pads' places

 21 Goat-legged Greek god

 22 Memory unit

 23 Torah cabinets

 24 New dad with a picture in his wallet?

 27 Mystery author Josephine

 28 Nanny ___

 29 In unison

 30 Fill with bubbles

 33 41-Across weather forecaster Al

 34 Fibonacci?

 37 Still kicking

 38 Is fresh with

 39 Wizard, at times

 40 Iraq War danger, for short

 41 Network with a peacock logo

 44 One hauling a box of white piano keys?

 48 "Carol" star Rooney

 49 Circus structure

 50 2016 Olympics locale

 51 Full

 52 A, to Antoinette

 53 Elsie the Cow?

 56 "All Things Considered" network

 57 Gorilla, for one

 58 Out of it

 59 Doctors' org.

 60 Got hitched

 61 They can purr and roar

DOWN



  1 Be audibly shocked by

  2 On land

  3 Like Limburger cheese

  4 Ones "a-leaping" in a carol

  5 Patron of the ___

  6 Prefix for "life" or "wife"

  7 72, often, in golf

  8 "I don't believe it!"

  9 1936 Olympian Jesse

 10 Sea, in French

 11 Keep social justice in mind, slangily

 12 Common toothpaste component

 13 Court legend Roger

 18 P.D. dispatch

 22 Chests

 24 In one's birthday suit

 25 Collect

 26 Did damage to

 28 "Negative-calorie" vegetable

 30 Pitch to buy potato crisps, say

 31 Liquid-confiscating org.

 32 Nail polish brand

 34 Latish bedtime

 35 Period when the EPA was founded

 36 The "U" of U.I.

 37 Sushi fish

 41 "___ for You" (Comedy Central show)

 42 Light wind

 43 Military training groups

 45 Nonsense

 46 Stopped a squeak

 47 Chinese vessel

 48 Speed of sound (CHAIM anagram)

 51 He goes for does

 53 Gaping mouth

 54 Circular chart type

 55 Quality ___ (hotel chain)

Solution



 

