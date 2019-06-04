Puzzle

1 19th-century light source8 ___ de plume11 Personal ad abbr.14 Queens neighborhood that's also an Oregon city15 Be outstanding?16 None of ___ above17 Concept artist for Abercrombie & Fitch?19 Help20 Lily pads' places21 Goat-legged Greek god22 Memory unit23 Torah cabinets24 New dad with a picture in his wallet?27 Mystery author Josephine28 Nanny ___29 In unison30 Fill with bubbles33 41-Across weather forecaster Al34 Fibonacci?37 Still kicking38 Is fresh with39 Wizard, at times40 Iraq War danger, for short41 Network with a peacock logo44 One hauling a box of white piano keys?48 "Carol" star Rooney49 Circus structure50 2016 Olympics locale51 Full52 A, to Antoinette53 Elsie the Cow?56 "All Things Considered" network57 Gorilla, for one58 Out of it59 Doctors' org.60 Got hitched61 They can purr and roar1 Be audibly shocked by2 On land3 Like Limburger cheese4 Ones "a-leaping" in a carol5 Patron of the ___6 Prefix for "life" or "wife"7 72, often, in golf8 "I don't believe it!"9 1936 Olympian Jesse10 Sea, in French11 Keep social justice in mind, slangily12 Common toothpaste component13 Court legend Roger18 P.D. dispatch22 Chests24 In one's birthday suit25 Collect26 Did damage to28 "Negative-calorie" vegetable30 Pitch to buy potato crisps, say31 Liquid-confiscating org.32 Nail polish brand34 Latish bedtime35 Period when the EPA was founded36 The "U" of U.I.37 Sushi fish41 "___ for You" (Comedy Central show)42 Light wind43 Military training groups45 Nonsense46 Stopped a squeak47 Chinese vessel48 Speed of sound (CHAIM anagram)51 He goes for does53 Gaping mouth54 Circular chart type55 Quality ___ (hotel chain)

Solution