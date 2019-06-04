Puzzle
ACROSS
1 19th-century light source
8 ___ de plume
11 Personal ad abbr.
14 Queens neighborhood that's also an Oregon city
15 Be outstanding?
16 None of ___ above
17 Concept artist for Abercrombie & Fitch?
19 Help
20 Lily pads' places
21 Goat-legged Greek god
22 Memory unit
23 Torah cabinets
24 New dad with a picture in his wallet?
27 Mystery author Josephine
28 Nanny ___
29 In unison
30 Fill with bubbles
33 41-Across weather forecaster Al
34 Fibonacci?
37 Still kicking
38 Is fresh with
39 Wizard, at times
40 Iraq War danger, for short
41 Network with a peacock logo
44 One hauling a box of white piano keys?
48 "Carol" star Rooney
49 Circus structure
50 2016 Olympics locale
51 Full
52 A, to Antoinette
53 Elsie the Cow?
56 "All Things Considered" network
57 Gorilla, for one
58 Out of it
59 Doctors' org.
60 Got hitched
61 They can purr and roarDOWN
1 Be audibly shocked by
2 On land
3 Like Limburger cheese
4 Ones "a-leaping" in a carol
5 Patron of the ___
6 Prefix for "life" or "wife"
7 72, often, in golf
8 "I don't believe it!"
9 1936 Olympian Jesse
10 Sea, in French
11 Keep social justice in mind, slangily
12 Common toothpaste component
13 Court legend Roger
18 P.D. dispatch
22 Chests
24 In one's birthday suit
25 Collect
26 Did damage to
28 "Negative-calorie" vegetable
30 Pitch to buy potato crisps, say
31 Liquid-confiscating org.
32 Nail polish brand
34 Latish bedtime
35 Period when the EPA was founded
36 The "U" of U.I.
37 Sushi fish
41 "___ for You" (Comedy Central show)
42 Light wind
43 Military training groups
45 Nonsense
46 Stopped a squeak
47 Chinese vessel
48 Speed of sound (CHAIM anagram)
51 He goes for does
53 Gaping mouth
54 Circular chart type
55 Quality ___ (hotel chain)
Solution