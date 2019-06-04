Learning Chinese

Chat attackrepair修复(xiūfù)A: I went to Zhizhu Temple yesterday. It was really pretty. I strongly recommend it to you.我昨天去了智珠寺。真的很美。强烈推荐给你。(wǒ zuótiān qù le zhìzhūsì. zhēn de hěnměi. qiánɡliè tuījiàn ɡěinǐ.)B: Where is it? In Beijing?在哪儿呀？在北京么？(zàinǎer ya? zàiběijīnɡ me?)A: Yup. Near the Palace Museum.对。就故宫附近。(duì. jiù ɡùɡōnɡ fùjìn.)B: How have I never heard about it before?我怎么没听说过这地方?(wǒ zěnme méitīnɡshuō ɡuò zhè dìfānɡ?)A: It used to be a Tibetan Buddhist temple, but then it was abandoned for a long time. After it was repaired, people began paying attention to it. Nowadays there is a restaurant and a lot of cultural activities are held there, like art exhibitions.以前是一个藏传佛教的寺庙,后来废弃了很久。被修复后引起了公众的注意。现在里面有个餐厅,那儿还经常举办各种各样的文化活动和艺术展览。(yǐqián shìyīɡè zànɡchuán fójiào de sìmiào, hòulái fèiqì le hěnjiǔ. bèixiūfù hòu yǐnqǐ le ɡōnɡzhònɡ de zhùyì. xiànzài lǐmiàn yǒuɡè cāntīnɡ, nàer háijīnɡchánɡ jǔbàn ɡèzhǒnɡ ɡèyànɡ de wénhuà huódònɡ hé yìshù zhǎnlǎn.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT