New iQiyi streaming drama 'Bureau of Transformer' to debut on Wednesday

New drama Bureau of Transformer will debut on streaming site iQiyi on Wednesday.Starring Chinese actors Chen He and Wang Ziwen, the drama follows a secret organization known as the Bureau of Transformer, which deals with creatures that live hidden among humanity who can shapeshift between human and animals forms such as cats, dogs and turtles.While some of these shapeshifters live peacefully in obscurity, others must be hunted down by the bureau to answer for the crimes they have committed.The 24-episode series will release two episodes every Wednesday to Friday.