Pickles too delicious to discard at airport

Three young foreign travelers devour pickled peppers prior to passing the security check at the airport in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photo: Screenshot of Btime Video

Photos and video clips of three young foreign travelers devouring a pack of pickled peppers probably prior to passing passenger passport protocols and security checks at a Chinese airport went viral on Chinese social media.A member of the airport security check staff told Btime Video that three packs of pickled peppers were found in the passengers' carry-on luggage. He suggested they check the packs of pickle, because they contained more than 100 milliliters of liquid.Net users jokingly said the pickles must have been so delicious that the men couldn't bring themselves to discard the pickles at the airport security check in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.The three men, who were heading to Nanning, capital city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, also seemed to prefer pigging out on their pickles."I heard they said it was great, and I totally agree," wrote a Sina Weibo user, who loves the city's spicy cuisine."I would have brought some rice to go with the pickles," said another Net user.Weibo users said that the men had made the right choice as they would have had to repack their pickled peppers and pay additional fees.Btime