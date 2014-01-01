US congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez back behind the bar in minimum wage push

American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to her restaurant roots on Friday, donning an apron and serving drinks in Manhattan in a push to raise the country's minimum wage.The 29-year-old New Yorker and rising political star worked as a bartender and waitress in a restaurant in her hometown before entering Congress last year."I was nervous that I may have lost my touch, still got it! That muscle memory doesn't quit," she wrote on Twitter after an hour taking orders and swinging a cocktail shaker at a restaurant in her Queens constituency.Ocasio-Cortez was promoting the "One Fair Wage" campaign, which is calling for a raise to the federal hourly minimum wage to $15 for service workers."The federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour. That is unacceptable. Any job that pays $2.13 an hour is not a job. It's indentured servitude," she said behind the bar.AFP