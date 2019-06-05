Xi says China to foster stronger synergy of development initiatives with Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/5 5:16:06





Xi made the remarks in an interview with TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on the eve of his state visit to Russia where he will also attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.



China will work with Russia to foster stronger synergy between the two initiatives in the spirit of mutual support, advance negotiations on a Eurasian economic partnership agreement, enhance facilitation of regional trade and investment, and make a still greater contribution to the development and rejuvenation of their two countries and the prosperity and stability of the region, Xi said.



He noted that the statement signed by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2015 on dovetailing the



The BRI and the EAEU are both committed to facilitating the development and rejuvenation of the participating countries and regions and to promoting open and inclusive cooperation in the region, Xi said.



On the development and use of the Arctic shipping routes, the Chinese president said it will provide new opportunities, a new platform and new impetus for synergizing the BRI and the EAEU, and it is also conducive to better connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation among China, Russia and other relevant parties.



While stressing that security and environmental protection are crucial in developing these routes, Xi encouraged Chinese companies to take an active part and make practical contributions to the commercial operation of the Arctic shipping routes and local economic and social development.



"We hope there will be win-win results for all involved -- a plus for both China-Russia cooperation and world economic growth," he said.

