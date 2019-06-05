UK, US want ambitious trade deal after Brexit

US President Donald Trump (L) and British Prime Minister Theresa May leave 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, on June 4, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that she and U.S. President Donald Trump wanted an ambitious trade agreement after Brexit. (Photo: Xinhua)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that she and US President Donald Trump wanted an ambitious trade agreement after Brexit.May made the remarks at a joint press conference after the talks with Trump.Trump said he believes Britain can have a "very very substantial trade deal" with the US after it leaves the European Union (EU).