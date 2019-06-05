HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Hollow claims by US on caring about Chinese human rights
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/5 8:05:41
The US offers its commiserations for so-called human rights violations in China, yet in actions, it has been trampling on China's human rights for years. It is time for Mr Pompeo and his colleagues to stop the self-contradictory moves.
