Hollow claims by US on caring about Chinese human rights

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/5 6:40:48





In fact, the US has no credibility to hold the moral high ground. Its accusations are nothing but empty talk from a high-pitched speaker. Pompeo's statements will not be echoed in Chinese society. Instead, they will reaffirm the Chinese public's belief that the Trump administration is hostile to China, and a friendly US government to China is probably just pie in the sky.



Chinese are convinced that the US government is trying to deprive China of its continued development and gains for its own benefit. In their opinion, it is supposed to be a zero-sum relationship between the two nations. It is well recognized that the rights of Chinese are mostly rooted in sustained national stability and development. The destruction of China's stability and development is the ultimate deprivation of the rights of Chinese. The current US government is becoming the top hijacker of Chinese human rights.



Chinese are no longer so naive as to regard the US as a haven, or an impetus, for Chinese human rights. It's not 30 years ago. The Trump administration always threatens to "replace the labor force in China with that in the US," or in Southeast Asia. They celebrate every sign that could be interpreted as economic downturn in China. Is that sincere compassion for Chinese human rights?



When Washington announced the start of the trade war, it didn't care about any negative impact a trade war may have on China's stockmarket or potential losses it may cause for Chinese shareholders. The US would rather see bigger losses on China to bring the country to its knees. The trade war launched by the US put the welfare of Chinese people at risk. Meanwhile, the same group of US politicians put on another face and made accusations about China's human rights, as if they really care about individual rights of Chinese people.



Under the campaign of "America First," the Trump administration has utilized its policies to eliminate the opportunity for social and economic development in many countries that will lead to the improvement of human rights. China is facing perhaps the most vicious and most hypocritical US government since its reform and opening-up.



In examining cases of China's so-called human rights violations raised by some US politicians, it is obvious that those cases often relate to Chinese dissidents. The purpose is to stir up political division within China in order to split the country. In other words, they are advocating specific rights so that they can disrupt China without taking any responsibility.



It is well recognized that the US vigorously pursues its self-defined human rights philosophy for vicious political purposes. Chinese are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of not accepting human rights issues raised by the US and not accepting US values for obvious political purposes. The improvement of Chinese human rights hinges on China's continued economic and social development. Chinese know where to go and how to go, and do not need "teachers" that have vicious intentions.



Mr Pompeo, if you really care about Chinese human rights, please order the US State Department to lift the newly-added visa restrictions for Chinese students. Those students have made a lot of preparations for studying abroad, which signifies an important step in their lives. Refusing their visas tramples their individual rights. Secretary Pompeo, who has the power to set visa policies, would make great contributions to Chinese rights if he could lift those visa restrictions.



In other words, the US offers its commiserations for so-called human rights violations in China, yet in actions, it has been trampling on China's human rights for years. It is time for Mr Pompeo and his colleagues to stop the self-contradictory moves.





