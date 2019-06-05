Norway: Bestselling author meets Chinese readers

Erlend Loe (right) and Chinese translator Yu Wenhou at the event Photo: Courtesy of StoryDrive

The StoryDrive 2019 hosted 16 international leaders in media from five countries and regions from May 31 to June 1 in Beijing, during which 16 keynote speeches, master classes and high-end dialogues were held. The event drew the participation of one of Norway's well-known bestselling authors, Erlend Loe, who is a novelist and playwright and has published 11 novels since 1993, as well as many adolescent and literary works. His works have been translated into 35 languages. As Norway is the guest of honor at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, the Norwegian Embassy in China highlighted its literary tradition and world-class writers through this event in Beijing. At the event, Loe and Yu Wenhou, the Chinese translator of his book Naïve. Super, introduced the stories behind his works and the Norwegian way of life. Some Chinese editions of Norwegian books were also on display, arousing Chinese guests' interest towards Nordic literature. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Norwegian Embassy Mattis Raustøl also attended the event.