The Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri Photo: Courtesy of the Indian Embassy

The Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri participated in the roundtable discussion on the future prospects of Chinese and Indian relations under Modi's new government on June 1, according to the Indian Embassy in China. The event was hosted by the Center for South Asian Studies at Tsinghua University and attended by renowned scholars in the field of bilateral relations from across the country.