Ghana: Ambassador meets Tsinghua University students

Edward Boateng, the Ambassador of Ghana to China, visited Tsinghua University to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges on May 30, during which he gave a speech and talked with students over bilateral exchanges between China and Ghana. Boateng introduced the economic and social development of Ghana and recalled the historical tradition and friendship between China and Ghana. For the current cooperation between the two sides, the ambassador showed the photos of the countries' cooperation and education projects for students, saying that the bilateral relations are in a good stage of development. During the dialogue, Boateng introduced his experience of studying abroad and suggested that students develop an international perspective and learn more foreign languages. The ambassador also encouraged Chinese students to go to Ghana to better understand Africa and promote the development of China-Africa relations.