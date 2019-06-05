The United Arab Emirates: Embassy hosts event for children

RELATED ARTICLES: Turkey says United Arab Emirates spy suspect committed suicide in prison

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri attended the International Children's Day celebration held by Beijing Xing Xing Yu Education Institute on June 1. Representatives from various children's rights organizations, educational institutions, and charitable organizations participated in this activity. The embassy presented gifts and flowers to children and their families at the ceremony. In the speech at the event, Dhaheri called on all sectors of the Chinese and world community to show love and support for autistic children, their families and relatives, and spread awareness of autism as a whole.