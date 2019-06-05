Villagers in Xinjiang celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Dragon Boat Festival

Officials from the women's association of Xinjiang stationed in Qianjin village in Nazerbage town in Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region visit villagers who live in poverty on Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday. They brought supplies to these families. Photo: Xiang Hong

Tuohtigul Litbu, a resident of Qianjin village, makes a traditional snack in on Wednesday and invites her paired relatives to try it. Photo: Xiang Hong/GT







Villagers and officials stationed in the village pose for a photo. Photo: Xiang Hong

Residents from different ethnic groups in Qianjin village, Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday and the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival.More than 100 villagers and officials in Qianjin village in Naizerbage town gathered in the yard of Tursunpasha Musha's house to watch an art performance and talk about the traditions of celebrating Eid al-Fitr and the Dragon Boat Festival.Tursunpasha was very hospitable and insisted that the guests taste the snack he prepared for Eid al-Fitr. "We Uyghurs usually celebrate Eid al-Fitr with friends and relatives. We eat some traditional food, talk to each other, sing and dance together," he said.Kulaxi Abudula said that "the Dragon Boat Festival, which is meant to commemorate the patriotic poet Qu Yuan in the Warring States Period (475BC-221BC), has a history of more than 2,000 years in China… the festival also bears people's wishes for a stable and prosperous country and happy life."This year's Dragon Boat Festival will fall on Friday.Officials stationed in the village also sent supplies to help residents in poverty better celebrate the festivals.