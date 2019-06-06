Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge receives over 10 mln passengers

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has seen over 10 million inbound and outbound passengers as of Thursday, 225 days after its official opening.Construction of the world's longest cross-sea bridge began in December 2009. It opened to traffic in October 2018.He Feng from the bridge's border control said the average daily traffic had reached 44,000, with the record high set on Feb. 7 with 113,000 passengers.He said the increasing passenger flow was due to the bridge's position as a traffic hinge in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and its growing popularity as a tourist destination.