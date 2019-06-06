Huawei obtains 46 commercial 5G contracts in 30 countries

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. said Thursday that it had obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts so far in 30 countries globally.
It has shipped more than 100,000 5G base stations, ranking top in the world, according to the company.
Huawei said it was well prepared for China's 5G commercial use. In February last year, it made the world's first 5G call and launched the first 5G terminal device.
Headquartered in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, privately-owned Huawei is a world leading telecommunication solution provider and also one of the world's major smartphone brands.
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
granted commercial-use 5G licenses Thursday to China Broadcasting Network and the country's top three telecom operators -- China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.