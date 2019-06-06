Macron tells Trump to "keep alive the alliance of free people" on D-Day commemorations

While saluting the sacrifice of US officers who had help "liberated a land they had never crossed" at the US cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, northern France, where more than 9,000 American soldiers were buried, Macron said "The United States of America is never greater than when it is fighting for the freedom of others".



Thre French president called on his US counterpart "to constantly renew this pact uniting the United States and France to freedom."



Defending "America First" approach, President Trump, since he assumed office in 2017, has been at odds with Europe, accusing the old continent of failing to pay enough for NATO, and of causing large trade deficit on the US side through unfair trade practices.



The traditional cross-Atlantic alliance has also been shaken by differences over the Iran nuke deal, the Paris Climate Agreement and the status of Jerusalem.



But it seems that all the differences have been put aside for a while on the special event, as Trump said that the connection within the alliance is indestructible.



"To all our friends and partners, our beloved alliance was forged in battle. It went through hardships. It survived the war, and our connection is indestructible," said the US president.



After a memorial ceremony, Macron and Trump will hold 30-minute talks to discuss world's major crises before sharing a working lunch.

