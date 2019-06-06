SCO member states hold 7th border service meeting in Uzbekistan

The heads of border services of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held their 7th meeting on Thursday here in Tashkent, the organization said in a statement.Representatives from the border services of India, Kazakhstan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and executive committee of the SCO's Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure attended the meeting.Participants exchanged views on border issues between SCO member states at the meeting chaired by Russia, according to the statement.The exchange of views on countering new challenges and threats will promote cooperation between border services, the statement noted.