Chinese President Xi arrives in St. Petersburg for economic forum

Source:CGTN Published: 2019/6/7 9:45:50
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in St. Petersburg after his visit to Moscow, capital of Russia.

President Xi is now on a three-day state visit to Russia. During his stay in St. Petersburg, he is scheduled to attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Chinese leader will address a plenary session and explain China's stance on sustainable development.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: DIPLOMACY
blog comments powered by Disqus