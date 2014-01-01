HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese President Xi arrives in St. Petersburg for economic forum
Source:CGTN Published: 2019/6/7 9:45:50
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday arrived in St. Petersburg after his visit to Moscow, capital of Russia.
President Xi is now on a three-day state visit to Russia. During his stay in St. Petersburg, he is scheduled to attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The Chinese leader will address a plenary session and explain China's stance on sustainable development.
