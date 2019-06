Fish fry releasing event held at Fuxian Lake in SW China's Yunnan

Staff members of local authority release fish fry at Fuxian Lake, southwest China's Yunnan province, June 6, 2019. A fish fry releasing event was held at Fuxian Lake on Thursday, in which about 450,000 fish fries were released. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Staff members of local authority release fish fry at Fuxian Lake, southwest China's Yunnan province, June 6, 2019. A fish fry releasing event was held at Fuxian Lake on Thursday, in which about 450,000 fish fries were released. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows fish fry being released at Fuxian Lake, southwest China's Yunnan province. A fish fry releasing event was held at Fuxian Lake on Thursday, in which about 450,000 fish fries were released. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Photo taken on June 6, 2019 shows fish fry to be released at Fuxian Lake, southwest China's Yunnan province. A fish fry releasing event was held at Fuxian Lake on Thursday, in which about 450,000 fish fries were released. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)