Arab League urges commitment to Sudan's peaceful path

The Arab League (AL) on Friday called on Sudan's parties to avoid any action that may lead to the escalation of tension and deviation from the peaceful path necessary for concluding the country's political transition process."AL's Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit is cautiously following up Sudan's recent developments, especially the deaths of dozens of protesters reported during the dispersal of Khartoum's sit-in on Monday," said Mahmoud Afifi, spokesman of the AL chief.Abul Gheit offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, the spokesman added.He hailed Sudan's Transitional Military Council's announcement of running investigations about that sad events.The AL's chief called on all parties to exert utmost effort to bridge the international and regional stands for backing Sudanese parties in their endeavor of fulfilling the aspired democratic transition without any foreign intervention.He reiterated the commitment of the AL to supporting Sudan in maintaining its security, stability, national unity and transfer of power.Sudanese government on Thursday announced that 61 people were killed across the country because of security incidents.Khartoum has witnessed security incidents near the army's headquarters, where thousands of Sudanese protesters have been staging a sit-in since April 6.