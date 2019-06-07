UK Cambridge entrepreneur urges non-American technology businesses against bullying from US

British Cambridge entrepreneur and VC investor Dr Hermann Hauser urged non-American technology businesses to stand firm against bullying from the White House in trade tensions between the United States and China, according to the latest report by Cambridge Business Weekly.As a co-founder of UK-based chip designer ARM, which ended its relationship with Chinese company Huawei, Hauser stated that it was crucial for non-American technology companies to stand firm against the US ban in order to ensure the export success in the future."I consider this an extremely serious issue for Europe and any other non-American country as it is a question of sovereignty which we must not compromise on," Hauser said.Hauser believes that ARM and US companies like Google and Apple will suffer in the long term if America continues its ban on Huawei technology.Hauser said "every single supplier in the world will start thinking of how to reduce the threat of their production being terminated by an American president.""All the discussions I have with companies in Europe at the moment are about them going through their intellectual property portfolio and designing American intellectual property out, which is terribly sad and destructive," he added.Hauser said that currently the industry was very careful about not buying American products, adding that all companies worldwide need to think "do I want to be in a position where the American president can shut me down?""We are watching the situation very closely, engaging in dialogue with policymakers and hoping for a swift resolution," an ARM spokesperson was quoted by Cambridge Business Weekly as saying.