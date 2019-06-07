May resigns as party leader, but remains as British PM

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 19:34:53





Her successor as leader, who will become the next prime minister, is expected to be announced by the end of July. On Monday nominations will open among Conservative MPs at the formal start of the process.



Critics of the election system have said Britain will effectively be in the hands of a lame-duck prime minister until a new occupant moves into 10 Downing Street.



May's three-year reign as leader of the Conservative Party came to an end in a behind-the-scenes exchange of letters between her and the chairman of the 1922 Committee, the body that represents backbench MPs.



It follows May's tearful announcement on the steps of 10 Downing Street last month when she told the world of her decision to resign as party leader on June 7.



May's failure to deliver her



With 11 hopefuls throwing their hats into the ring, the race for the leadership has already kicked off before nominations are open.



Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has emerged as favorite to win, but a number of May's front bench ministers, including current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, are also in the race.



Conservative politicians at Westminster will reduce the list of hopefuls to a final two, with about 140,000 party members around Britain holding a ballot to choose the winner.



The process has faced criticism as it means the person holding the top job in British politics is in the hands of a tiny percentage of the population.



With Britain given until Oct. 31 to reach a Brexit deal with Brussels, May's successor will have the job of attempting to steer a withdrawal plan through a parliament bitterly divided over the future relationship with the EU.

RELATED ARTICLES: UK's May quits as party leader, leaving divided and unclear Britain

US may escalate trade war in six ways and the nation needs to be prepared Theresa May stepped down Friday as leader of Britain's governing Conservative Party, but she will remain as prime minister until her successor is chosen.Her successor as leader, who will become the next prime minister, is expected to be announced by the end of July. On Monday nominations will open among Conservative MPs at the formal start of the process.Critics of the election system have said Britain will effectively be in the hands of a lame-duck prime minister until a new occupant moves into 10 Downing Street.May's three-year reign as leader of the Conservative Party came to an end in a behind-the-scenes exchange of letters between her and the chairman of the 1922 Committee, the body that represents backbench MPs.It follows May's tearful announcement on the steps of 10 Downing Street last month when she told the world of her decision to resign as party leader on June 7.May's failure to deliver her Brexit deal to end Britain's membership of the European Union (EU) led to many of her own MPs at Westminster calling for her to go. Facing the prospect of her under-fire deal being rejected in the House of Commons a fourth time, her departure became inevitable.With 11 hopefuls throwing their hats into the ring, the race for the leadership has already kicked off before nominations are open.Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has emerged as favorite to win, but a number of May's front bench ministers, including current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, are also in the race.Conservative politicians at Westminster will reduce the list of hopefuls to a final two, with about 140,000 party members around Britain holding a ballot to choose the winner.The process has faced criticism as it means the person holding the top job in British politics is in the hands of a tiny percentage of the population.With Britain given until Oct. 31 to reach a Brexit deal with Brussels, May's successor will have the job of attempting to steer a withdrawal plan through a parliament bitterly divided over the future relationship with the EU.