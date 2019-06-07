Global governance system faces unprecedented inadaptation, asymmetry to changing int'l situation: Xi
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/7 21:44:33
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday the global governance system is facing unprecedented inadaptation and asymmetry to the changes in international situation, as emerging market economies and developing countries are rising in an unprecedented speed, with intense competition brought by a new round of technology and industrial revolution.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the plenary session of the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in Russia.