Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China

People take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, June 7, 2019. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year.Photo: Xinhua

Students and their teacher make Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves, in Linzhang County, Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2019. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Jinjiang River in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2019. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Shengfang Township, Bazhou City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2019. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on June 7, 2019 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Tuojiang River of Fenghuang ancient town, Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Xiangxi, central China's Hunan Province. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year. Photo: Xinhua

People take part in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival on the Qingshui River in Biancheng Township, Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, June 7, 2019. Various activities are held to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duanwu, which falls on June 7 this year. Photo: Xinhua

