In pics: traditional Shui-style wooden building in SW China's Guizhou

A wooden building of Shui ethnic group is seen in Yingshan Town of Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2019. The 24-story, 99.9-meter-high traditional Shui-style wooden building in Dushan is of "pile dwelling" architecture constructed from fir and pine wood and covered by fir bark or tiles. The Shui ethnic group live mostly in Guizhou and make a living mainly by agriculture. Photo: Xinhua

