Scenery of Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan

Aerial photo shows the scenery of the Nuorilang Waterfall in the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2019. Due to damages caused by the magnitude-7.0 earthquake that hit here on Aug. 8, 2017, the park has been temporarily closed since July 2018 for renovation. Photo: Xinhua

