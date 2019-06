A police officer in Ironman costume stands in a traffic jam upon people's return trip from their hometowns after Eid al-Fitr in Nagrek of Bandung region, West Java, Indonesia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Septianjar)

A police officer in Spiderman costume tries to entertain a child with his parents on motorbike in a traffic jam upon people's return trip from their hometowns after Eid al-Fitr in Nagrek of Bandung region, West Java, Indonesia, June 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Septianjar)