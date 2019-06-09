Xi to visit Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, attend SCO, CICA summits

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan from June 12 to 16, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Sunday.From June 12 to 14, Xi will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and attend the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in the capital city of Bishkek, Spokesperson Lu Kang said in a statement.From June 14 to 16, Xi will attend the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan, and pay a state visit to the country, Lu added.Xi is paying the visits at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, according to Lu.