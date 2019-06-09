HOME >>
4 people shot in US drive-by shooting
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/9 14:16:08
Four people were shot during a drive-by shooting in Houston in the US state of Texas on Saturday evening, local police said.
The victims were then taken to a local hospital with their conditions unknown, the Houston police tweeted.
Police did not release information on the suspect but indicated in a tweet that they are looking for an older car model Nissan Altima.
