4 people shot in US drive-by shooting

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/9 14:16:08
Four people were shot during a drive-by shooting in Houston in the US state of Texas on Saturday evening, local police said.

The victims were then taken to a local hospital with their conditions unknown, the Houston police tweeted.

Police did not release information on the suspect but indicated in a tweet that they are looking for an older car model Nissan Altima. 


