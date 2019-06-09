Maldives, India ink 6 agreements during Modi's visit

The Maldives and India signed six agreements on Saturday evening to strengthen ties in a number of areas including defense and maritime, local media reports said here Sunday.The agreements were inked in the presence of the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in the Maldives on Saturday afternoon for a two-day official visit.The agreements were signed in the field of sports, maritime, cooperation in customs capacity building, training of civil servants and defense.Speaking in a special address to Parliament, both Modi and Solih pledged to strengthen diplomatic ties and work towards maintaining peace in the region.Modi's visit to the Maldives was his first foreign visit since the Indian leader won the recently held parliamentary elections.Later on Saturday, the Maldivian government honored Modi with "The Most Honorable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen," the highest honor conferred by Male on foreign dignitaries.Modi left the Maldives on Sunday morning for a visit to neighboring Sri Lanka.